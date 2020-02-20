Breakfast with princesses, superheroes and Jedi

When thinking about the best spot to meet your favorite movie characters, DisneyWorld is the first place that comes to mind. Luckily, there’s no need to travel 1,000 miles to Orlando to meet your favorite characters – this Saturday, the Junior League of Columbus is hosting their annual Breakfast with Characters at Station 67.

Head downtown from 9-10:30 a.m. for the chance to see princesses, superheroes and Jedi knights. Your child will get to meet and grab a photo with them all! Moana, Captain America, Batman and Darth Vader have all promised to be there.

Food and drinks will be included in your admission, as well as crafts and activities. Make your own princess crown or superhero mask and choose from tons of coloring sheets. The morning session will also feature a dance party at the end to wrap up the festivities.

Don’t forget to dress up in your own costume to join in on the fun.

This year, the Junior League partnered with the Autism Society of Central Ohio to provide an extra session for kids who are on the autism spectrum or have other special needs. The music and lights will be lowered to be more sensory-friendly, and private spaces are available for kids who may need a quiet break from the event. This session runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and all ages are welcome.

At both sessions, there will be a silent auction with tons of goodies including snacks, self-care items and sports equipment.

All the proceeds for this event are going to one of the Junior League’s biggest philanthropic efforts: Adopt-A-Backpack for Children. This project raises money for economically challenged kids and families here in Central Ohio by delivering more 50,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to the students in need.

Tickets are still available for only $25 and children 12 months and under are free. Visit jlcolumbus.org for more information.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.