Bob Dylan & The Band Live in Concert

American singer-songwriter, author and artist, Bob Dylan, has been an icon for more than 50 years. He's a treasure to America's contribution to music, the heart of many anthems for anti-war and civil rights movements.

Not only is he a Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy-award winner, but Dylan is also in the

Songwriters Hall of Fame and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. He's a different kind of artist as well, having published eight books of drawings and paintings. Dylan's work has also been exhibited in nationally-known galleries.

The icon was included in the Time 100: The Most Important People of the Century. He's been dubbed a master poet, responsible for the spirit of the counterculture generation. Rolling Stone has even ranked Dylan at No. 1 in its 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Still continuing on in 2019, Dylan is as popular as ever. His performances are often dubbed unique, as each night he changes his vocal approach. He recently undertook two tours in Europe, playing his 3,000th show of the Never Ending Tour in April.

Dylan will be performing at Mershon Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $62.50-89.50.

Facts about Bob Dylan

Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman, but the name Bob Dylan came about while he was performing at coffee shops at the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis.

In 1965, Dylan performed at the Newport Music Festival, using an electric guitar for the first time. Surprisingly, fans booed him off stage, one of the only times fans disapproved of his performance.

Since 1944, Dylan has sold more than 100 million records.

When Dylan wanted to sign with a record company, he was considered a minor at 20 years old. So, he had John Hammond tell the label that Dylan was an orphan.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.