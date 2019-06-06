Blake Shelton, George Strait | Buckeye Country Superfest

The Buckeye Country Superfest is back and wilder than ever before. Held once again at the Ohio Stadium, witness some of the biggest country music stars on Saturday, June 8.

Who can you expect? Well, the stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Ohio! Performances include Raelynn, the Texas trio of Midland, Chris Janson, followed by Blake Shelton, and the King of Country himself; George Strait.

For anyone in (or beyond) Ohio who loves country music, or if you’re seeking to dive into the genre, this event is an essential experience.

The schedule for the performances is as follows

1 p.m. – Stadium gates OPEN

3-3:30 p.m. | Raelynn

3:50-4:50 p.m. | Midland

5:15-6:30 p.m. | Chris Janson

7-8:30 p.m. | Blake Shelton

9-11 p.m. | George Strait

Before the gates open, a FREE Fan Fest across from the stadium will start at 11:30 a.m. and feature performances by North to Nashville and Temecula Road. Expect to tailgate, eat and drink while you wait to enter the arena and find your seats.

General tickets (all seats reserved) and VIP Packages are available starting at $85. Visit Ticketmaster.com or the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Note, the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office will not be open on June 8. Day of show ticket sales at the Ohio Stadium gate 5 start at 10 a.m.

Parking is first come, first served for $20 (cash only). CampusParc permit holders can display their Event Keycard for free access into Day of Event lots. There WILL be a Shuttle Bus that runs from the West Campus Carmack Lots starting at 11 a.m. And if you’re totally out of luck, side streets surrounding campus may have spots or parking meters on High Street may be available.

For more information, visit www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com.

