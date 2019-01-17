Big music, small rooms, hot groups – count us in!

× Expand Photos courtesy of Chamber Music Columbus

They’ve performed at The White House for President Obama and First Lady, Michelle Obama, and performed a highly successful tour of South Africa. Now the Harlem Quartet will be performing right here in Columbus to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance.

The Harlem Quartet, presented by Chamber Music Columbus, is set to hit the stage on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. in the Southern Theatre.

The quartet will perform an exciting and diverse program ranging from Beethoven to Bolcom. They’re known for including diversity in classical music and putting a spin on the genre to engage all audience members.

The Harlem Quartet has even performed with a plethora of artists like Ida Kavafian, Carter Brey, Fred Sherry, Misha Dichter and more. In 2013, the group collaborated with Chick Corea and Gary Burton on the album “Hot House” where they won a Grammy for the refreshing song, “Mozart Goes Dancing.”

When do I get tickets – NOW!

Single tickets are only available through the CAPA Ticket Office, via phone at 614-469-0939, or through Ticketmaster.

Founded in 1948 under the name Prestige Concerts, the founder James N. Cain was just 17-years-old and took on the responsibilities of organizing and directing the shows. To this day, the group strives to present chamber music into the Columbus area by featuring artists and ensembles from around the world.

What the heck is chamber music?

OFFICIAL DEFINITION: Chamber music is a form of classical music composed for a small group of instruments – traditionally a group that could fit in a palace chamber or large room. It includes any art music performed by a small number of performers. Today’s chamber music groups perform all kinds of different types of music from all over the world, featuring voices, electronic and acoustic instruments, and contemporary composers.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.