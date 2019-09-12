Behind the scenes tour = annual Open Studio & Stage

Have you ever looked at an art piece and wondered, “How did they create that?” or “What was the inspiration behind that?” Now you can know!

Columbus Open Studio & Stage is an annual event that takes you behind the scenes of local artists’ studios, bringing you up close and personal to finished pieces, works in progress and even the artists themselves.

The event is a self-guided tour of private art studios, running Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The tour features more than 40 different artists that work with everything from macramé to painting to even aerial dance.

COSS also includes seven guided experiences of other and more public spaces This year, the Columbus Museum of Art welcomes you to white glove viewings of non-displayed work by George Bellows and Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson, while the Wexner Center for the Arts can lead you through their artist-in-residence film and video editing suites. These one-of-a-kind experiences offer a chance to see art and the creative process in a new light right in the environments where the works are born.

COSS tour maps are $10 per map, but the price per map decreases the more maps you purchase. The event also includes an app with all the artists’ locations. For more information, visit www.columbusopenstudioandstage.com

Columbus Open Studio & Stage was founded in 2016 by a group of four Columbus artists that saw the disconnect between those who make art and those who view the art. With the goal of demystifying the artistic process, COSS was born – and now you can take a peek into the worlds of your favorite Columbus creators!

× Expand www.columbusopenstudioandstage.com Karen Albanese Campbell work

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. For feedback, please comment below.