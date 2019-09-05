Beer and pretzels! Columbus Oktoberfest 2019

Grab your beer steins and dirndls! It doesn’t have to be October to celebrate German heritage. This weekend, Sept. 6-8, marks the 53rd annual Columbus Oktoberfest at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair.

The festival is hosted by the Schmidt family, the owners of Schmidt’s Sausage Haus & Restaurant, which is celebrating 129 years of success and delicious food in Columbus!

The official kick-off begins tonight from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. hosted by Hofbrauhaus Columbus. The fun continues on Friday night with a keg tapping and the 11th annual Brat Trot 5K near the fest. And it wouldn’t be a party without karaoke – test your vocal skills on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Haofrauhaus Hall.

Admission is free but be sure to grab cash for food and drink – tickets are sold in strips of 10 for $10. The fest offers an insane amount of authentic German food, so prepare to stuff your face with schnitzel, deep-fried brats, homemade pretzels and, of course, lots of beer. Head over to the Hofbrauhaus Hall where the Craft Beer Garten will sell a large selection from Ohio Craft Breweries.

The Glockenspiel stage and two dancefloors are sure to keep all ages entertained with nonstop singing and dancing. Artists like the Muzic Masters and the Toledo Holzhacker Baum will make an appearance. Don’t sweat the potential rain forecast - the 100,000 square feet of fairground is covered by tents!

And what about the 85 exhibitors featured at the Giant Eagle Marktplatz Paviliion? Throughout the weekend, the arts and crafts marketplace will sell handmade, one-of-a-kind creations including jewelry, candles, clothing and artwork.

Entertaining the kids will be easy with Kinderplatz. The free children’s area offers arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painting and entertainers such as juggler Matt Jeurgen. So sit back and enjoy your authentic German beverage.

Parking is $10 per car and available in a nearby paved lot. More information on entertainment schedules and food vendors can be found at www.columbusoktoberfest.com.