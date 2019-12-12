The Nutcracker Ballet was first presented in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 17, 1892. Oddly enough, the first production was a complete failure. Critics hated the ballet and no one would predict it would be an 100-year-old tradition kept to this day.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda and BalletMet

The BalletMet presents The Nutcracker Dec. 13-28 at the Ohio Theatre. Co-created by Gerard Charles and Robert Post, this production is a Christmas must. Perfect for both children watching the magic for the first time and loyal ballet attendees, The Nutcracker is a night to remember.

For more information or to buy tickets online, go to balletmet.org.

Did you know?

The full tale was originally called The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

The first performance of The Nutcracker in the U.S. was done by the San Francisco Opera Ballet.

In the original Nutcracker story, Clara's name was Marie.

The roles of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince used to be played by children, but are now professional adult dancers.

The twinkling instrument in "The Dance of Sugar Plum Fairy" is a celesta.

German nutcrackers were originally created when miners wanted to supplement their income selling comical characters.

Nutcrackers were not made to open nutshells at first, but were meant to mock politicians.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback is welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.