BalletMet presents Cinderella with original costumes

We’ve all heard the legendary story of Cinderella, but now you have the chance to witness the famous fairytale in a ballet. April 12-14, BalletMet presents Cinderella at the Ohio Theatre.

Event Details and Ticket Information

On April 12 at 11 a.m., there will be a dress rehearsal performance for senior citizens. The tickets for the senior citizen dress rehearsal start at $25.

Ticket prices start at $29 for the 8 p.m. performances of Cinderella on April 12-13. On April 13-14, there will be a 2 p.m. performance with tickets starting at $51.

There will be a special event on April 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Columbus Capitol Square, where guests will have the opportunity to Dine with the Artists before the 8 p.m. performance. If you just wish to have dinner, tickets start at $70. If you would like the dinner and performance package deal, tickets start at $130.

Click here to purchase tickets for the multiple shows and experiences. And don’t wait until midnight, the clock is ticking!

About the Costumes

The original costumes were created by Judanna Lynn, a well-known customer designer in the U.S.

There is a total of 400 individual pieces with a total of around 150 different looks. Patrons can enjoy whimsical aspects like floral attachments and pastel colors throughout the wardrobe of the entire cast.

There is also a bit of comedy within the costumes. For example, the stepsister’s show their laziness by not being fully dressed at the beginning of the performance.

Lynn designed Cinderella’s rags outfit with the perfect mixture of light, distressed and dingy fabrics. For the ball though, the character will captive audience members with a tulle-heavy dress featuring gems and sparkles. And what’s Cinderella without a glass slipper? The ballet shoes feature a unique design with crystals of many shades.

For more information about the costumes, click here.

About Cinderella

Focused around a young woman enslaved by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella’s only wish is to have a night off to attend the local ball. After a series of unfortunate events, the young woman meets her fairy godmother who uses magic to grant her a beautiful gown and slippers, perfect for the ball. While at the dance, Cinderella meets, dances and falls for the young prince, but she must leave before the clock strikes midnight or her magical garments will turn back to rags. Leaving just as the clock strikes midnight, Cinderella stumbles and her magical glass slipper is left on the palace steps. The prince goes on a mission to find Cinderella by having every woman who attended the ball try on the slipper. He eventually arrives at Cinderella’s home, but the stepmother locked her away in the attic.

Will Cinderella be able to escape and prove the slippers is hers? Attend Cinderella by BalletMet to discover the (fairy tale) ending.

