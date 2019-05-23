BalletMet presents By Liang for final season show

× Expand Jennifer Zmuda for BalletMet

BalletMet presents by Liang, a mixed-rep ballet that is sure to keep you on your toes. By Liang runs May 24 through June 2 at the Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theater (formerly Capitol Theater) and features three different short ballets in one show. By Liang is the final show of the 2018-2019 BalletMet season.

The three featured ballets are Symphonic Dances, Wunderland and Beautiful Child, all choreographed by Edwaard Liang, artistic director of BalletMet. Symphonic Dances is inspired by the lushness and intensity of the music by Sergei Rachmaninoff and was originally choreographed in 2012 for the San Francisco Ballet. Wunderland is set to the music of Philip Glass and is inspired by the imagining the world inside of a snow globe and while Liang visited Russia. Beautiful Child is a more contemporary ballet set to the music of Rufus Wainwright, and is described as a quirky, fun and unusual ballet.

Edwaard Liang has traveled and choreographed internationally to bring his art form to people all over the world. In the past five years, Liang has elevated both the artistic style and technique of BalletMet dancers and brought fresh performances to Columbus. By Liang is the culmination of these ideas all in one performance.

BalletMet also presents a Dine with the Artists event on May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Columbus Capital Square. This event is perfect for people who want to learn about the behind the scenes magic of ballet with special guests from the BalletMet artistic staff.

Tickets for by Liang start at $29 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster, the CAPA ticket office at 39 E State St. or by calling 614-469-0939. Tickets for Dine with the Artists start at $70 for just the dinner ticket and $130 for dinner and performance tickets. For more information, visit www.balletmet.org/performances/2018-19-season/by-liang.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.