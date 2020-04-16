ArtPop Street Gallery 2020 is still happening!

The Greater Columbus Arts Council presents its fourth-annual ArtPop Street Gallery.

ArtPop is a Columbus non-profit organization that works with art organizations and philanthropists that support the arts and media companies across the country to promote artists, give them a voice, create public street galleries and energize residents.

The Street Gallery shines a spotlight on talented artists in Columbus by showcasing their work on billboards, newsstands and other outdoor media throughout Franklin County.

Six unique Columbus artists were chosen from 51 applications for the street gallery.

Robie Benve has been painting since 2010. She works in paint, paper, fabric, ink, charcoal and other media from her studio at High Road Gallery & Studios and showcases her “vibrant and happy” work at Marcia Evans Gallery in the Short North Art District. David Denniston is an oil painter who is a graduate of Columbus College of Art & Design. He currently works in his studio at 400 West Rich. He focuses on the human form, “goes beyond simply capturing or documenting the essence of a person by placing them into situations or environments that introduce elements of emergency and fantasy.” John Fadley is a Columbus native who has been practicing as a self-taught artist since 2014. He works at the 400 West Rich studios and experiments with multiple mediums, exhibiting his work at the Promenade Gallery at 400 Square, ROY G BIV and the Vanderelli Room. Aenea Keren is a senior at New Albany High School. Next year, she will attend the University of Central Florida to study character animation. She recently received a Silver Key award from the 2020 Central Ohio Scholastic Art Awards and will have a piece in the upcoming Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition. Sarah Pfeifer is a student working towards her BFA in photography at Columbus College of Art & Design. She received an AAS in digital photography from Columbus State Community College; her work has been shown at CCAD’s Art Fair and Grove City Wine & Art Festival. Her work has been published in magazines such as Girlfight, Needlework Retailer and Just CrossStitch. Chloe Schlorb is a Columbus-based digital painter who has been sharpening her skills in the digital world for the past several years. Her focus on digital painting has allowed her to create her own world of animals and has brought awareness to certain species that are becoming endangered and extinct.

The winning artists’ work will be displayed on billboards owned and managed by Lamar Advertising throughout the Franklin County area for up to one year, along with newsstands in downtown Columbus with City Solutions and Clear Channel Airport displays at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

See the artists’ work at columbusmakesart.com/artpop.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.