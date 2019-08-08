American Idol finalist set to perform last JazZoo Concert of the summer

After three jazz-filled nights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, this weekend marks the fourth and final performance of the JazZoo Concert Series 2019.

Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Events Park at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Michael “Big Mike” Lynche will be making his JazZoo debut with the performance of Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche.

Having played in venues spanning from intimate jazz & blues clubs to 20,000 seat arenas and opera halls with a 100-piece orchestra, “Big Mike” is bringing his talents to Columbus as he continues to spread his message of love through jazz.

Described as combining the styles of Donny Hathaway, Al Green, Luther Vandross, Sam Cooke and James Brown to create his own sound, you definitely do not want to miss a performance by this American Idol finalist.

Tickets are $35, and the purchase of any concert ticket includes free zoo admission for the entire day. So, come early and get a chance to visit some animals and see the opening act, The Columbus Community Jazz Band, take the stage before “Big Mike.”

All guests are allowed to bring food to the concert, but it is strictly prohibited to bring alcohol to the event, however, beer and wine will be available for purchase onsite.

JazZoo concerts take place rain or shine, and the decision to cancel or delay the start of a concert will not be made until the scheduled concert time, or shortly thereafter.

Contact the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at 614-724-3485 or 1-800-MONKEYS (1-800-666-5397), or visit www.columbuszoo.org or www.jazzartsgroup.org to get your tickets now!

Other Jazz Arts Group of Columbus Events:

This will be 12th season of JazZoo at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. However, it is not the only event JAG host in Columbus.

The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World, Oct. 17-20

Home for the Holidays, Dec. 4-8

Swingin’ in the New Year, Dec. 28

Visit www.jazzartsgroup.org or call 614-294-5200 for more information.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.