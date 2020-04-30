Amazing deal when you buy a COSI membership

Starting mid-May, the quarantine will start lifting and businesses will slowly start reopening. Get ready by purchasing memberships to your favorite museums and centers – it helps the local economy!

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

www.columbuszoo.org

Consistently rated as a top zoo in the country, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to more than 7,000 animals representing more than 800 species. The Powell-based zoo offers a slew of membership options and discounts for Franklin County residents. Choose to include access to Zoombezi Bay or 4-D theaters and receive gift shop discounts and members-only magazine.

Do you already have a membership? Your membership will be extended for the period of time the zoo is closed.

In the meantime, check out its social media pages for updates, cute videos and fun pictures of animals.

COSI

www.cosi.org

Right now, COSI is offering an out of this world deal – buy a membership and get a free extra year. Shop from a variety of memberships that include different opportunities. The Ultimate Level membership feature more than 10 amazing perks along with unlimited National Geographic screenings and Moon Simulator experiences.

COSI recently launched its COSI Connects programs which features fun, digital opportunities to learn about science hands-on.

Franklin Park Conservatory

www.fpconservatory.org

Due to COVID-19, the Franklin Park Conservatory has paused its membership opportunities but promise it will be available soon. For those who already had a membership, your memberships will be extended for the time period it was closed.

In the meantime, you can still explore its membership opportunities and join it’s mailing list to receive information such as reopening updates and virtual experiences, which include tours, exhibits, educational experiences and more.

The Columbus Museum of Art

www.columbusmuseum.org/join-give/membership

For all the art lovers and appreciators, getting a membership to the Columbus Museum of Art has its benefits. All members enjoy access to the museum, the Pizzuti Collection and the Wexner Center for the Arts, free admission to special events, shop and Gateway Film Center discounts, and more. Of course, you can pick you level of membership for a variety of benefits.

Ohio History Connection

www.ohiohistory.org/join

For more than 135 years, the Ohio History Connection “has preserved and shared our state's rich history. Because of the pandemic, the center is facing a major loss of visitation revenue, which is used to fund programs and services, so purchasing a membership is beneficial.

Members gain access to more than 50 historic sites and museum statewide, invite to members-only events, pre-sale tickets to events and more.

OHC is offering its Learn at Home program, activities to engage families about Ohio’s history. Resources are broken into grade-levels and feature multiple lessons.