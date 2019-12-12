A world-famous voice in Cbus this weekend

For the first time in nearly a decade, legendary performer Andrea Bocelli makes his way back to the Buckeye State for an amazing vocal performance Dec. 14.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra Bocelli, known as the world's most beloved tenor. Performing both timeless classics and tracks off his new Billboard charting album Si, this show is not one to miss.

Prior to the event, guests can enjoy dinner and grab official tour merchandise at the Schottenstein Center. The Black O Lounge and the Board Room with feature "The Steakhouse" for a delicious dining experience with no reservation needed. All dining venues will also feature a signature cocktail, the Romanza.

The Tour and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation are partnering with PLUS1, an innovative platform that aims to drive social change and catalyze cultural momentum toward equity, dignity, and access for all. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to support the "Voices of Haiti" project, giving children from the most vulnerable areas of Port Au Prince the chance to escape violence and poverty and express their true potential. For more information, please visit www.plus1.org or www.andreabocellifoundation.org.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests should arrive early to be prepared for enhanced security measures. For more information about shows and to get tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

More about Andrea Bocelli

A world-renowned artist, Andrea Bocelli is known for his heavenly tenor voice. Traditionally and Italian Opera singer, Bocelli has gone on to perform all over the world and record 15 solo studio albums, three greatest hits albums and nine complete operas.

Having now sold over 90 million albums, Bocelli has had great success as a crossover performer bringing classical music to the top of international pop charts. Celine Dion has described Bocelli saying, "if God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli.

Believing that union is strength and that alone you can do a lot, but that together a lot more can be done, Bocelli started the Andrea Bocelli Foundation in 2011. ABF now works toward helping a variety of groups and organizations all over the world.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.