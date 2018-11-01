A weekend chock full of Otterbein events Nov. 2-4

Otterbein Opera Theatre presents Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi

The first stop on this musical journey is Florence, Italy, the location of Puccini’s one-act comedy, Gianni Schicchi. The most widely celebrated and performed act of an original tryptic, this work tells the story of frustrated relatives after the death of a family member who leaves his inheritance to a monastery. The family calls upon the opera’s namesake, Gianni Schicchi, for assistance, only to be faced with Schicchi’s own agenda. Besides its interesting plot, the opera also features the timeless aria, “O mio babbino caro.”

Under the direction of Karen Eckenroth, this performance features current Otterbein students as well as a guest artist and Otterbein alumna. An engaging and comic opera, this world-renowned work is sure to lighten up your weekend.

Performances are Nov. 2-4 at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, all staged in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center. Ticket price does vary for Otterbein students, faculty, staff and seniors, and the general public. Purchase yours today online at www.otterbein.edu/opera or at the door prior to the performances.

Otterbein University String Orchestra presents Northern Lights

On Sunday, be transported north with the Otterbein University String Orchestra as it presents its free concert, Northern Lights. This program features Scandinavian string music including Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Dag Wiren’s Serenade and Pehr Henrik Nordgren’s Portraits of Country Fiddlers.

The String Orchestra is the university’s principal performing ensemble for string players and includes music major and non-major students from across campus. Directed by Dr. Jim Bates, this ensemble performs a variety of work, including jazz and fiddle styles, and performs at least once each semester.

Held at 4 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, this complimentary concert is the perfect way to enliven your Sunday afternoon. For more information, explore www.otterbein.edu/music.

× More upcoming Otterbein University music events Thursday, Nov. 8

Flute Studio Recital

8 p.m., Battelle Fine Arts Center Friday, Nov. 9

Early Music Ensemble

8 p.m., Battelle Fine Arts Center Saturday, Nov. 10

Guest Artists: Null Point with Red Noise New Music Ensemble

8 p.m., Battelle Fine Arts Center Sunday, Nov. 11

Women in Music Columbus

2 p.m., Battelle Fine Arts Center

