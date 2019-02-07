A triple threat weekend with Ellis Paul

It’s safe to say that most artists love performing a killer show. But for singer/songwriter Ellis Paul, it’s so much more than jamming out on stage. This weekend, Paul is coming to Columbus and is scheduled for a live show along with two events – one perfect for the creative mind and another for the whole family.

jack looney

Part One: Six String Concerts

His weekend long adventure in Columbus begins 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, when Six Strings presents his folk music at the Shedd Theatre. Paul has made seven Six String Concerts’ appearances, so he won’t be a stranger to the stage. Plus, with 19 albums under his belt, this show guarantees lively entertainment.

During the show, Paul will play smash hits like the World Ain’t Slowin’ Down and Maria’s Beautiful Mess.

The Saturday night show also features Kipyn Martin, an indie folk artist “whose roots sink deep into the banks of the Shenandoah River.” Through the years, Martin has played in concert halls, at festival and more; but her main experience is performing in the duo show Joan & Joni: A Tribute to the Music of Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell with musical partner Allison Shapira.

Martin has taken on shows in New England to Texas bring a fresh take to folk, so witnessing her talent will be worthwhile.

Part Two: A Family Show

Paul will head up to Dublin for his second performance, a family show. Scheduled at the Abbey Theatre at The Dublin Recreation Center for 2 p.m., Paul will perform his well-known children songs such as The Firefly Races and The Hero in You.

Performing for families is a long tradition for Paul since one of his passions is “creating socially conscious and riveting stories by making ‘real music’ for children.” The passion was inspired by the birth of his own daughter, and the performances encompass themes of peace and unity.

Part Three: Songwriting Seminar – The Arce of a Song

Held at the Arts and Crafts Room at the Dublin Recreation Center at 10 a.m., this event is just hours before the Family Show. And since it’s in the same building, you can jump from one event to the next.

In this two-hour song-writing seminar, Paul will share how his songs go from ideas to reality – creating the melody, adding guitar and writing the lyrics. The event also includes a Q&A with Paul. Attendees are recommended to be a minimum age of 14, and only a notebook, pen and an enthusiastic attitude are required.

