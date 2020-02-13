A romantic evening with the Songs of Frank Sinatra

When you think of romantic music, Frank Sinatra’s sultry tunes might come to mind. This Valentine’s Day, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare.

Performed by renowned musician, Tony DeSare, the evening will feature Sinatra’s hits, such as "My Way," "I Get A Kick Out of You, Come Fly with Me," "I’ve Got the World On a String," "It Was A Very Good Year," "One for My Baby," "The Summer Wind," "Night and Day" and "New York, New York."

DeSare is a singer, pianist and songwriter known for his fresh, contemporary takes on beloved classics. He has performed across the US and the world, from jazz clubs to Carnegie. He has had four albums reach the Top Ten Billboards, and his most recent release, Lush Life, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart. Downbeat Magazine named DeSare a rising star male vocalist.

DeSare is also an award-winning composer, having composed various broadcast commercials, the theme song for the movie My Date with Drew, and the full soundtracks for the Hallmark Channel’s Love Always, Santa and Lifetime’s Nanny Nightmare. He also won multiple awards and nominations in the US Songwriting Competition, and he has been featured on the CBS Early Show, NPR, A Prairie Home Companion, the Today Show.

The Columbus Symphony presents The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m Tickets are $25-$78 and are available for purchase in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.