A nightmarishly good time

The Columbus Symphony presents Disney Concerts: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The CAPA performance will take place at the Ohio Theater Saturday night.

You can experience the timeless holiday classic as the Columbus Symphony performs Danny Elfman’s classic score live to picture this weekend. The film follows Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, and his attempts to take over the Christmas holiday and kidnap Santa Claus.

The film was released in 1993 and has remained a film for the entire holiday season, from Oct.- Dec. Much debate has arisen as to whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie, but we all love it regardless.

Disney Music Group

Burton’s characters and story have engaged audiences for over two decades now and have become strong symbols in American pop culture. Jack, against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll with feelings for Jack, recruits three trick-or-treaters—Lock, Shock and Barrel— to help him in his mission to kidnap holly, jolly Saint Nick.

Tickets are still available at www.columbussymphony.com or at the CAPA ticket center.

More about Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts are the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Current titles include Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean Series (Episodes I-IV) and more.

These performances have accounted for more than 400 live concerts in many of the world’s top venues all over the world. Numerous new packages and productions are currently in development including animation and live-action studios.

× Expand Disney Music Group

