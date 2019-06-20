A killer dance party and the music of Pink Floyd

Summer is in the air, which means Picnic with the Pops and its special events.

From a family-filled event to the spunk of Pink Floyd, getting ready for a music-filled weekend at the Columbus Commons Park.

Nationwide Popcorn Pops – Dance Party

Columbus Symphony Orchestra kicks off the first day of summer with its first of two-family concerts, Nationwide Popcorn Pops.

Held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion on Friday, June 21, the Dance Party concert is recommended for children ages 3-12. The event includes free popcorn and free pre-concert activities such as face painting, art projects, playing with musical instruments, and inflatables.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert activities run from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Children under 2 get in free. Purchase your tickets at the gate, by phone at 614-469-0939, or online at www.columbussymphony.com.

Picnic with the Pops – Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd

Let CSO arrange another fully loaded, family-friendly weekend for you!

Last weekend, you may have had the opportunity to witness legendary performances by Kool and the Gang and Jefferson Starship on the Commons, so you know the thrill of Picnic with Pops.

Saturday, June 22, the summer concert features Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd. With vocalist Randy Jackson at the helm, the rock band delivers an orchestral adaptation of some of Pink Floyd’s best hits such as Money, Learning to Fly, and Comfortably Numb.

If these classic incarnations interest you, then grab your picnic basket, lawn chairs, and blankets and reserve your tickets today at www.columbussymphony.com. General admission lawn tickets are $30.

Desiring a slightly more opulent experience? Picnic with the Pops offers a catering option. Book a full table by calling the CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939. Food and beverages will be provided on-site. Table tickets range from $50 to $90.

Gates for picnicking open at 6 p.m. And you may need to bring an umbrella, the concert begins at 8 p.m., rain or shine.

For a full schedule of Picnic with the Pops and its special events, click here.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.