Support, stay safe and seek solace

Watch

Soundtrack for a Revolution documents powerful music from the American Civil Rights Movement. The film features freedom songs sung by protestors on the front lines, in meetings, in jail cells and even in unity with the police. These songs have empowered and strengthened protestors fighting for equality throughout the years, encouraging nonviolence on both sides of the coin.

The documentary includes performances by artists such as John Legend, Joss Stone, Wyclef Jean and The Roots.

Read

The Hate U Give

“Angie Thomas written a stunning, brilliant, gut-wrenching novel that will be remembered a classic of our time.”

— John Green, bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars.

“Fearlessly honest and heartbreakingly human. Everyone should read this book.”

— Becky Albertalli, William C. Morris Award-winning author of SIMON VS. THE HOMO SAPIENS AGENDA.

PLUS

Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is expanding its curbside pickup service to two additional branches starting Monday, June 8:

Northside Branch | 1423 N. High St.

| 1423 N. High St. Shepard Branch | 850 N. Nelson Rd.

And on Wednesday, June 10

Franklinton Branch | 1061 W. Town St.

Eat

Creole Kitchen | 1052 B Mt. Vernon Ave.

The menu at Creole Kitchen is all Bayou. What exactly does that mean? It means seafood jambalaya, fried gator, Po Boys, fried catfish and more. Chef Henry Butcher has been cooking for Columbus for 40 years. Carry out options are endless and perfect summer barbecue food.