Hills Market Downtown host Sip & Spa night

It’s officially the season of ‘New Year, New You’ and the time has come to decide what you can do to celebrate yourself. Luckily, The Hills Market Downtown has you covered. On Friday, Jan. 3 from 6-8 p.m. the local grocery store’s crowd favorite Sip & Spa event returns.

The Hills Market is a unique food market that hosts unique events. One of their most popular being ‘$15 Fridays’ on the first Friday of each month. For $15, attendees get to taste a variety of wines, beers, or cocktails along with plenty of cheese and appetizers to snack on.

In addition to fun events, the grocery store offers locally grown and specialty foods to the Columbus community. Their wine department is known to carry some of the best values around, because who doesn’t love a great value wine? Its specialty beer selection offers various regionally-crafted microbrews. The selections keep growing and changing, which means you'll always find something new each time you visit.

This month, in addition to the usual assortment of food and drink, this tasting will have local health and beauty vendors. Talk about self-care! In case you needed more of a reason to treat yourself, Medical News Today suggests that moderate consumption may help people live longer, protect against certain cancers, improve mental health and enhance heart health.

Tickets for Sip & Spa are $15 when purchased in advance through Eventbrite and $20 at the door, so make sure to grab your tickets early.

