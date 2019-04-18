Frozen on Ice skates into Columbus

× Expand Schottenstein Center

There is magic in the air and on the ice this weekend. Join Anna, Queen Elsa, the snowman Olaf, mountain man Kristoff and more at Disney on Ice presents Frozen, April 17-21 at the Schottenstein Center.

With Mickey and Minnie Mouse leading the show, the show combines spectacular skating, special effects and famed Academy Award-winning songs. Follow Anna’s journey to save Arendelle from an eternal winter created by her magical sister, Elsa. With the help of Olaf, Kristoff and his trusty sidekick Sven, the group is determined to stop the sudden winter and bring back summer.

There will also be a special appearance of characters from Toy Story, Finding Dory, The Lion King and of course the Disney Princesses. Don’t have a frozen heart, come out and see Disney on Ice this weekend.

Before they Skate

Join Mickey and Minnie Mouse before the show and witness Mickey’s 90th Special Feature. The big mouse is turning 90 and Minnie and Mickey have hosted Disney on Ice since its creation in 2008, this Special Feature is paying homage to both.

Ticket Information

To purchase tickets, visit www.disneyonice.com or visit the show’s Ticketmaster portal. You can also call 800-745-3000. Don’t worry, seats are still available but are selling fast! And don’t stress about cost, tickets start at $14.

Dress Up, Stay Warm and Catch More Shows

Tim Pannell

Want to wear a costume? All children under 14 years old are welcome to wear their best Elsa, Anna, Olaf or any princess or Disney-themed attire. But dress warm, the arena runs chilly so the ice can stay nice and solid.

Can’t make the show? Disney on Ice presents five other shows including appearances from our favorite princesses, heroes and storylines. The shows are throughout the U.S., but you never know, you may be able to catch one while on vacation or visiting friends or family.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.