Five Things to do in Columbus Oct. 25-29

1.) CAPA presents Sasha Velour- SMOKE & MIRRORS (Oct. 27)

Southern Theatre

8 p.m., buy tickets here

This effortless blend of drag, visual art and magic showcases a whole new side to Velour’s artistry through 12 mesmerizing lip-synch performances directed by the queen herself. These illusions and deceptions will help unmask deeper truths and spark fresh analysis of gender, fame and family all tied together with the importance of dreaming big.

2.) The Ohio State University VS Wisconsin (Oct. 26)

The Shoe

Kick-off at noon, buy tickets here

The Buckeyes look to remain unbeaten as #13 ranked Wisconsin comes to town. OSU is coming off a strong 52-3 victory over Northwestern last week as they return home this week to play in front of the Buckeye faithful.

For the remaining three home games this year, LYFT has partnered with the Ohio State University to provide discounted rides to Buckeye fans. Use the code OSUGAMEDAY for a 50% off one ride to mobility hubs located around campus at 10th and Neil, 11th and High and Lane and High.

3.) Days of Knights (Oct. 26-27)

Charles Alley Nature Park

10-4 each day (FREE EVENT)

More than 150 re-enactors will be on-site to demonstrate to the public what it was like to live in the 1300s at Charles Alley Nature Park. For two days, find plenty of armor, archery, food and more all while learning about the cultural impact of Medieval times.

4.) Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake (Oct. 29)

Palace Theatre

7:30- 10:30 p.m., buy tickets here

For more than a century, Swan Lake has captivated audiences. Based on a German fairy tale and backed by Tchaikovsky’s score, Swan Lake tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who has been cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night. This production will feature 150 hand-sewn costumes by Sergei Novikov (Mariinksy Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall).

5.) An Evening with 98 Degrees (Oct. 26)

The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Columbus

9- 10:30 p.m., buy tickets here

From 1997 to 2002, 98 Degrees stood atop the pop music world and sold an astonishing 10 million records and scored a chart-topping single, “Thank God I found You,” and had the chance to collaborate with their idol Stevie Wonder on a song for Disney’s Mulan. For one night only, the group is set to take the stage in Columbus for a performance of all your favorites.

BONUS

Westerville Pumpkin Glow (Oct. 27)

Last weekend for the All-American Quarter Horse Congress (Oct. 25-27)

More this Weekend