BBQ ribs plus jazz literally make this amazing festival

One is not fully inducted as a member of the city until they have completed the local rites of passage: gnawing on thick, wood-smoked ribs under the Midwest sun to the tune of the nation’s most celebrated jazz.

Initiates and old-timers alike will be delighted to learn that the 40th Jazz & Rib Fest returns July 19-21, continuing the three-decades-long tradition of open-air fine dining and music.

Experience award-winning superstars, internationally acclaimed bands, and local orchestra troupes as they congregate in Bicentennial Park and Genoa Park to show off their finest work. Plus, all concerts are FREE! On the outskirts reside 21 barbecue houses from across the country that will compete in the three-day cookoff in which only one will emerge the grand champion (the real winner, of course, will be you).

It will even have drinks! This year, the festival is teaming up with Brewdog to present the Jazz Infused Golden Ale, brewed specially for the 40th anniversary. Additional spirits include other Brewdog beers, a Middle West Spirits Cocktail (bourbon mint lemonade, yum), MANCAN wines and soft drinks.

Jazz & Rib Fest is chock-full of activities. Artists will jam concurrently in both parks, so plan your itinerary accordingly so to not miss your favorite star! Visit www.hotribscooljazz.org for additional information.

The Star-Studded Music Lineup for Jazz & Rib Fest 2019

Friday, July 19

Hot Topic | Noon – Bicentennial Park

| Noon – Bicentennial Park Mark Hampton and the Jazz Experience | Noon – Genoa Park Stage

| Noon – Genoa Park Stage Mike Wade Quartet | 2:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 2:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Kinfolk | 2:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 2:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Largemouth Brass Band | 4:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 4:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Now Hear This | 4:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 4:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Huntertones | 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Elijah Gilmore and the Tribe of Eli Band | 6:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 6:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage The Soul Rebels with special guest GZA | 9 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 9 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Norman Brown | 9 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

Saturday, July 20

The Deal Breakers | Noon – Bicentennial Park

| Noon – Bicentennial Park Laura Camara | Noon – Genoa Park Stage

| Noon – Genoa Park Stage Alex Schrock Trio | 2:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 2:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park PronToh | 2:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 2:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Osage | 4:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 4:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Big Blitz | 4:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 4:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Urban Jazz Coalition | 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Funk Worthy | 6:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 6:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Brian Culbertson | 9 p.m. - Bicentennial Park

| 9 p.m. - Bicentennial Park Squirrel Nut Zippers | 9 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

Sunday, July 21

Columbus Youth Orchestra | Noon – Bicentennial Park

| Noon – Bicentennial Park Turned Up Band | Noon – Genoa Park Stage

| Noon – Genoa Park Stage Dave Powers | 2 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 2 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Brass Track Band | 2 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 2 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Women in Jazz | 4 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

4 p.m. – Bicentennial Park fo/mo/deep | 4 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

| 4 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage Columbus Jazz Orchestra | 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park

| 6:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Park Robert Randolph & The Family Band | 6:30 p.m. – Genoa Park Stage

