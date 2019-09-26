Five Things to do in Columbus September 27-30

1.) McCoy Center Presents Capturing the Impossible with Bryan Smith (September 27)

The McCoy Center

7 p.m.

Extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith blurs the line between going for it and going too far. The National Geographic filmmaker will be sharing stories of his work from some of the most remote environments in the world. For an exclusive interview with Smith, click here.

2.) New Albany Oktoberfest (September 27)

On Market Street Behind CVS Drug Store

Friday 3:30- 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 11 p.m.

After a 3 year hiatus, the New Albany Oktoberfest is back! With a beer garden, live music, food vendors, a pumpkin patch and more, the New Albany Oktoberfest is the perfect kickstart to autumn.

3.) Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday (September 27)

Uptown Westerville

6- 9 p.m.

The Franklin County Farm Bureau will be present at this month’s Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday for a night of fun and education. 140 plus food vendors will be on scene and Uptown shops will have extended hours and performances by Change it Up Charlie, The Ohio Bluegrass Association and the Eric Clemens and Co. Band.

4.) Columbus Coffee Festival (September 28-29)

Ohio History Center & Ohio Village

Full Schedule and tickets

Now entering its fourth year, Ohio’s largest coffee celebration is back again bringing together two dozen coffee roasters and shops for a weekend fueled by coffee. This is the perfect opportunity to sample and find your new favorite brew as the colder months slowly approach.

5.) Harvest Fair at Columbus Commons (September 28)

Columbus Commons

12- 4 p.m.

Yes– Fall is officially here folks! The Columbus Commons will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Harvest with plenty of autumn related activities. Come out for a day full of bounce houses, seasonal crafts, pumpkin carving demos and much more.

BONUS

Friday, September 27- Gallery Hop

Saturday, September 28- The Grandview Hop

