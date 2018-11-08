5 Things to do in Columbus Nov. 8-11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital

1.) 96th Annual TWIG Bazaar (Nov. 11)

Lausche Building at the Ohio Expo Center

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The 96th Annual TWIG Bazaar, also the largest single-day event sponsored by TWIG, will host auctions, prizes, projects, pictures with Santa and much more. The event benefits Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Making a $25 donation to Children’s Hospital allows shoppers to receive an early entrance pass into the event for a day full of shopping and browsing.

2.) ProMusica Chamber Orchestra: Mozart and Moncentro (Nov. 10-11)

Southern Theatre

5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pianist Gabriela Montero joins ProMusica for Mozart and Moncentro to explore two different contrasts of Beethoven. One of the pieces composed and performed is a reconstruction of heavily Romantic sketches, while the other is more Classical from the past.

3.) OSU Department of Theater presents Legally Blonde, the Musical (Nov. 8-18)

Thurber Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Based on the book written and published by Amanda Brown in 2001, Legally Blonde will be presented by a musical at the Thurber Theatre through The Ohio State University. The musical will display Elle Woods, a California sorority girl, putting stereotypes to the test at Harvard Law School.

4.) Opening Reception of Colorchart at Blockfort (Nov. 9)

Blockfort Gallery

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Visit the Blockfort Gallery for the opening reception of the colorful exhibition, Colorchart. The challenge behind this exhibition: artists had to make works of art from a color chosen randomly from a color chart, hence the name. The pieces shown in the gallery will be available for sale.

5.) Columbus Veterans Film Festival (Nov. 10-11)

Gateway Film Center

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Attend the first annual Columbus Veterans Film Festival this weekend. While there, enjoy the films, art and community engagement. Focus on the experiences of the active duty military community, as well as their families and veterans alike.

Bonus:

1.) Tenacious D @ Express Live (Nov. 10)

EXPRESS LIVE!

7 p.m.

The critically acclaimed American comedy rock duo, Tenacious D is back in support of its newest album, Post-Apocalypto. The band consists of comedian and actors Kyle Gass and Jack Black.

2.) Election Yard Sign Recycling (Nov. 10)

Bill McDonald Athletic Complex

8 a.m.-noon

Come recycle all over this year's political yard signs at this free event. Last year, more than 5,000 political signs were collected by SWACO and this year they hope to do even more.

More this Weekend

Nov. 9: The Tedeschi Trucks Band

Nov. 9-10: Shadowbox Live presents Hellraiser

Nov. 9-10: The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah