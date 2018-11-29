5 Things to do in Columbus Nov. 29- Dec. 2

× Expand Photo by Randall L Schieber Holiday Pops, Ohio Theatre

1.) Columbus Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

Ohio Theatre

3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Join Ronald J. Jenkins as he leads the Columbus Symphony and Chorus for annual Columbus holiday tradition, which includes some of winter’s most-adored holiday songs and tunes. Rumor has it that Santa will even be in attendance to spread some holiday cheer.

2.) CCAD Art Fair (Dec. 1)

Loann Crane Center for Design

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admire work from Columbus College of Art and Design’s (CCAD) students and alumni at the semi-annual Art Fair and Marketplace. Art ranging from paintings and glasswork to contemporary jewelry and handmade housewares will be on display and for sale. All proceeds from the art go directly to the artists, and proceeds from the tickets benefit CCAD students.

3.) The Piano Guys: Christmas Together (Dec. 5)

Photo Courtesy of ICM

Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m.

After becoming an internet sensation in 2011, the Piano Guys released their first self-titled album in 2012, followed by six more albums over the next five years. Watch the Piano Guys as they showcase their exceedingly innovative ways of combining pop and classical music in their Christmas Together show.

4.) 14th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes (Dec. 1)

The Club at Tartan Fields

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Presented by the Junior League of Columbus, get inspired by seeing how six local residents deck their halls for the holiday season in the 14th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes. The event is held in the prestigious and luxurious neighborhood of Tartan Fields, accommodated with small bites from nearby restaurants. Tickets are on sale now for $25, but prices go up to $30 the day of the event.

5.) Holiday Flea 2018 (Dec. 2)

Seventh Son Brewing Co.

Noon-5 p.m.

Visit the Flea Market, run by Columbus Flea, as vendors sell their giftable goods, such as records, books, baked items, candles, clothes, jewelry and more in the cozy upstairs space. A gift wrapping station will be provided for newly acquired gifts. Admission is free and all ages are encouraged to attend.

More this Weekend

Through Dec. 2: Columbus Jazz Orchestra Holiday Show

Nov. 30: Caamp Live @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 30- Dec. 2: Winterfair