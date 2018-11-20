× Expand Photo by Walt Middleton The Ohio State University football game defeats The Team Up North 30-27 in double overtime (Photo by: Walt Middleton 2016)

1.) The Ga❌e (The Ohio State University VS ❌ichigan) (Nov. 24)

Ohio Stadiu❌

12 p.❌.

After a close call victory in ❌aryland last week, it is finally "Beat ❌ichigan Week!" The Buckeyes look to close out the regular season against TTUN and ❌ake a push toward clinching the Big 10 East. Be sure to check out the halfti❌e show that was directed by Grove City's own Ji❌ Swearingen, who was featured on the latest cover of Discover Grove City.

2.) Shadowbox Live Presents: Cratchit (Nov. 25- Dec. 23)

Shadowbox Live

Bob Cratchit is Ebenezer Scrooge’s overworked and underpaid clerk. Filled with your favorite popular rock and holiday ❌usic, Cratchit follows a lesser told storyline in the Charles Dickens' Christ❌as classic A Christ❌as Carol.

3.) Colu❌bus Turkey Trot (Nov. 22)

Lane Avenue Shopping Center

9 a.❌.

Before gathering around the dinner table with close friends and fa❌ily, shed so❌e ❌iles in Colu❌bus’ annual Thanksgiving Trot benefiting the Easterseals and its Early Intervention progra❌. Each participant in the five ❌ile and two ❌iler race receive a pu❌pkin pie after the race.

4.) Wildlights (Nov. 21- Jan. 6)

Colu❌bus Zoo and Aquariu❌

Ti❌es vary

One of Colu❌bus’ best fa❌ily traditions around the holidays is back again at the Colu❌bus Zoo and Aquariu❌. Wildlights features ❌illions of LED lights, ani❌ated ❌usical light shows and appearances fro❌ Santa and his reindeer.

5.) Peppa Pig’s Live Surprise! (Nov. 21)

Palace Theater

6 p.❌.

A brand new theatrical production brings everyone’s favorite characters fro❌ Peppa Pig to the Palace Theater stage for an evening full of singing, dancing, ga❌es and adventures.

❌ore this Weekend

Nov. 23-25: Nebraska Theatre Caravan's A Christ❌as Carol

Through Dec. 23: Gifts of the Crafts❌en

Nov. 23-25: Spa❌alot at the Palace Theatre