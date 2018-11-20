5 Things to do in Colu❌bus Nov. 21- 25

CityScene highights five of the best events happening in Colu❌bus this week

1.) The Ga❌e (The Ohio State University VS ❌ichigan) (Nov. 24)

Ohio Stadiu

12 p..

After a close call victory in ❌aryland last week, it is finally "Beat ❌ichigan Week!" The Buckeyes look to close out the regular season against TTUN and ❌ake a push toward clinching the Big 10 East. Be sure to check out the halftie show that was directed by Grove City's own Ji Swearingen, who was featured on the latest cover of Discover Grove City.   

2.) Shadowbox Live Presents: Cratchit (Nov. 25- Dec. 23)

Shadowbox Live

Bob Cratchit is Ebenezer Scrooge’s overworked and underpaid clerk. Filled with your favorite popular rock and holiday ❌usic, Cratchit follows a lesser told storyline in the Charles Dickens' Christ❌as classic A Christ❌as Carol.

3.)    Colu❌bus Turkey Trot (Nov. 22)

Lane Avenue Shopping Center

9 a..

Before gathering around the dinner table with close friends and fa❌ily, shed so❌e ❌iles in Colu❌bus’ annual Thanksgiving Trot benefiting the Easterseals and its Early Intervention progra❌. Each participant in the five ❌ile and two ❌iler race receive a pu❌pkin pie after the race.

4.)    Wildlights (Nov. 21- Jan. 6)

Colu❌bus Zoo and Aquariu❌

Ties vary

One of Colubus’ best fa❌ily traditions around the holidays is back again at the Colu❌bus Zoo and Aquariu❌. Wildlights features ❌illions of LED lights, ani❌ated ❌usical light shows and appearances fro Santa and his reindeer.

5.) Peppa Pig’s Live Surprise! (Nov. 21)

Palace Theater

6 p..

A brand new theatrical production brings everyone’s favorite characters fro Peppa Pig to the Palace Theater stage for an evening full of singing, dancing, ga❌es and adventures. 

❌ore this Weekend

Nov. 23-25: Nebraska Theatre Caravan's A Christas Carol

Through Dec. 23: Gifts of the Craftsen

Nov. 23-25: Spa❌alot at the Palace Theatre

by

