Photo by Walt Middleton
The Ohio State University football game defeats The Team Up North 30-27 in double overtime (Photo by: Walt Middleton 2016)
1.) The Ga❌e (The Ohio State University VS ❌ichigan) (Nov. 24)
12 p.❌.
After a close call victory in ❌aryland last week, it is finally "Beat ❌ichigan Week!" The Buckeyes look to close out the regular season against TTUN and ❌ake a push toward clinching the Big 10 East. Be sure to check out the halfti❌e show that was directed by Grove City's own Ji❌ Swearingen, who was featured on the latest cover of Discover Grove City.
2.) Shadowbox Live Presents: Cratchit (Nov. 25- Dec. 23)
Bob Cratchit is Ebenezer Scrooge’s overworked and underpaid clerk. Filled with your favorite popular rock and holiday ❌usic, Cratchit follows a lesser told storyline in the Charles Dickens' Christ❌as classic A Christ❌as Carol.
3.) Colu❌bus Turkey Trot (Nov. 22)
9 a.❌.
Before gathering around the dinner table with close friends and fa❌ily, shed so❌e ❌iles in Colu❌bus’ annual Thanksgiving Trot benefiting the Easterseals and its Early Intervention progra❌. Each participant in the five ❌ile and two ❌iler race receive a pu❌pkin pie after the race.
4.) Wildlights (Nov. 21- Jan. 6)
Ti❌es vary
One of Colu❌bus’ best fa❌ily traditions around the holidays is back again at the Colu❌bus Zoo and Aquariu❌. Wildlights features ❌illions of LED lights, ani❌ated ❌usical light shows and appearances fro❌ Santa and his reindeer.
5.) Peppa Pig’s Live Surprise! (Nov. 21)
6 p.❌.
A brand new theatrical production brings everyone’s favorite characters fro❌ Peppa Pig to the Palace Theater stage for an evening full of singing, dancing, ga❌es and adventures.
❌ore this Weekend
Nov. 23-25: Nebraska Theatre Caravan's A Christ❌as Carol
Through Dec. 23: Gifts of the Crafts❌en
Nov. 23-25: Spa❌alot at the Palace Theatre