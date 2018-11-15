5 Things to do in Columbus Nov. 15-18

× Expand Photo by Rachel Neville

1.) Dance Theatre of Harlem - 21st Century Vision (Nov. 16)

Dance Theatre of Harlem

8 p.m.

Watch part of Columbus’ “Harlem Renaissance 100- I, Too, Sing America” celebration as the 16-member company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, uses the art of ballet to represent and celebrate African-American history and culture.

2.) OAR Like Paradise Tour (Nov. 18)

Express LIVE!

6 p.m.

After celebrating their 20th anniversary, OAR announced the release of their new ‘reggae-flavored’ song, “Just Like Paradise,” as well as their 2018 tour. Join others in watching the band perform their bright and positive album.

3.) Otterbein Concert Choir Holiday Show (Nov. 18)

Westerville Community United Church of Christ

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Directed by Gayle Walker, the Otterbein University Concert Choir will perform their Fall Tour Preview concert this upcoming weekend. The concert will also include special guests, the Ringers Bell Choir from the Church of Messiah in Westerville.

4.) Girls on the Run of Central Ohio Fall 2018 5K and Birthday Party presented by Justice (Nov. 17)

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

10 a.m.

Join hundreds in the Girls on the Run of Central Ohio Fall 2018 5K, unlike any other running event. The race celebrates the accomplishments of the girls who are completing a ten week session with Girls on the Run, which helps them to instill lifelong confidence and healthy behaviors.

5.) Dublin Jerome presents High School Theatre presents Disney’s Aladdin, Jr. (Nov. 15-17)

Dublin Jerome Center for Performing Arts

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Watch Dublin Jerome students perform their version of the 1992 Disney film, Aladdin. Discover Aladdin’s journey with a genie, his wishes and the princess Jasmine in this whole new world.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Bull

BONUS!

6.) The Red Bull Pac Man Pop Up Experience (Nov. 15)

Short North Food Hall

4-9 p.m.

Celebrate the launch of Red Bull’s PAC Man inspired cans with retro gaming, vintage memorabilia and tons of PAC Man related drinks and experiences.

7.) Central Ohio Hot Jazz Society's Fall Harvest of Bands & Charity Event (Nov. 18)

Makoy Center

1:30- 6 p.m.

3 powerhouse jazz bands are set to headline this charity event sponsored by the Central Ohio Hot Jazz Society. Be sure to check out some of the best New Orleans- style hot jazz acts as Toledo's Cakewalkin' Jass Band, the Cincinnati River Rats and The Buckeye Tailgaters take the stage. Donations of non-perishable items for the Holy Family Soup Kitchen are welcome.

More this weekend

Through Dec. 29: Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla

Through Jan. 2: Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory

Nov. 17: CSO presents Spaced Out!