5 Things to do in Columbus March 7-11

× Expand Photos courtesy of Carol Rosegg and Allied

1.) Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Palace Theatre

For tickets, click here

The Tony-Award winning musical from the people who brought you South Pacific and The Sound of Music has captivated audiences with their new take on this classic tale. Local non-profit Fairy Godmothers is working with the production to collect gently used costume jewelry and dresses. For an exclusive look into this partnership, click here.

2.) NASCO presents Sleeping Beauty (March 8-10)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center

For a full list of showtimes, click here

At long last, the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre and the New Albany Symphony are coming together to present Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. A sensory-friendly performance is also scheduled from 2 to 3:00 p.m. on March 9.

3.) I, Too, Sing America: New Artists, New Day (Through March 23)

Columbus Cultural Arts Center

Check website for event times

Local collector, Bettye Stull, curates a new exhibition of artwork from and inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

4.) Columbus City Council’s Women Specific Community Meeting (March 9)

Columbus State Community College Center for Workforce Development

10- 11:30 a.m.

The Columbus City Council is hosting its first-of-its-kind, women-specific community meeting in honor of International Women’s Day. For exclusive coverage of the event, click here.

5.) Mumford and Sons (March 11)

Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.

Mumford and Sons is hitting the road for a 60-date worldwide arena tour with support from special guest Maggie Rogers. The band’s tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design.

BONUS

6.) North Market 4th Annual Mix and Shake (March 9)

More this Weekend