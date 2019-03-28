5 Things to do in Columbus March 29-31

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

1.) Beatles vs Stones: A Musical Showdown (April 3)

Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Doors at 7:30 p.m.

It's the age old debate, who is the better overall group? The Beatles or The Rolling Stones? Two of the most storied bands will be honored in a highly energetic tribute show from Abbey Road (The Beatles) and Satisfaction (Rolling Stones).

2.) Dierks Bentley: Burning Man 2019 (March 29)

Nationwide Arena

Doors at 7 p.m.

The three-time Country Music Association Awards nominee, Dierks Bently takes his expansive 2019 Burning Man World Tour to Nationwide Arena. Bently is bringing a slew of special guests including Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.

3.) Chris D’Elia: Follow the Leader (March 29)

Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Tickets $29+, click here to purchase

Chris D’Elia is a comedic mastermind, well known for his starring role on NBC’s Undateable, his widely popular podcast Congratulations with Chris D’Elia and his current Netflix special Man on Fire.

4.) COSI After Dark- Whodunit Murder Mystery (March 30)

COSI

6- 10 p.m.

There’s been a murder and it is up to you to help find the clues and solve the mystery to win the grand prize. Experience all that COSI has to offer… Without the kids for a night full of small plates, a cash bar and for this month’s event.

5.) Otterbein Theatre and Dance presents Singin’ in the Rain

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

$30, for showtimes, click here

Often touted as one of the “Greatest Movie Musicals of All Time,” Singin’ in the Rain follows the story of a starlet, a leading man and a love affair that could easily make or break their careers. Directed by Christina Kirk, Otterbein University Department of Theatre and Dance's adaption will surely captivate fans of this beloved Broadway play.

BONUS

BRAIN- Blockfort Exhibition (Through March 31)

Blockfort

Join Blockfort as they wrap up their current exhibition featuring imagery created by OLSK using an EEG machine.

More this weekend

