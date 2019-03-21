5 Things to do in Columbus March 21-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chamber Music Columbus

1.) Chamber Music presents The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio (March 23)

Southern Theatre

8 p.m.

This group of fine musicians has set the standard for more than 42 years. The trio has toured the world, received countless awards and are a can’t miss act. Robert Schumann’s Canonic Etudes, op. 56; Maurice Ravel’s Trio in A minor; and Felix Mendelssohn’s Trio no. 1 in D minor, op. 49.

2.) CityScene March Launch Party (TONIGHT!)

McConnell Arts Center

5:30-7:30

Come out and celebrate the March issue of CityScene Magazine. Join us at the McConnell Arts Center showcasing their new exhibit and enjoy fantastic appetizers and drinks.

3.) CATCO presents Life Sucks (Through April 7)

Studio One, Riffe Center

This contemporary take on Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya features a group of people exploring some of the most perplexing questions as to whether life really does suck or not. Think Woody Allen writing as a Russian playwright in modern times and you’ll have the hilarious and angsty performance that ensues throughout this play.

4.) PB&J Jazz w/ Bobby Floyd Trio (March 23)

Lincoln Theatre

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Once a month for $5, families can enjoy a morning of full of jazz in partnership with Jazz Arts Group of Columbus. Every child will receive a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie. This month’s event will feature the Bobby Floyd Trio with Mary McClendon.

5.) NCAA March Madness Rounds 1 & 2 (March 22 and 24)

Nationwide Arena

Times vary, click here for tix and game times

The road to the Final Four runs through Columbus, OH as Nationwide plays host to the first two rounds of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

BONUS

6.) The Vindys Live at Rumba Cafe (March 23)

Doors @ 8

Rumba Cafe

Hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, The Vindys are a must-see act growing in popularity throughout Ohio. Drawing inspiration from acts such as Norah Jones, The Alabama Shakes and Amy Winehouse, The Vindys have played to crowds at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, House of Blues, Youngstown State and much more.

7.) 4th Floor Live presents Video Game Ensemble (TONIGHT!)

7- 9 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

Now is your chance to hear all of your favorite 8-bit video game themes come to live with a jazzy twist. Click here to read more about this exclusive event.

8.) Alternative Fashion Week Grand Final(e) Runway Show (March 23)

7-10 p.m.

Express Live!

Don't miss the last EVER Alternative Fashion Mob grand runway show. See creations by local designers, ranging from costume to ready-to-wear garments. Click here for an exclusive interview with Kelli Martin, president of AFM and founder of AFW and her personal line Anti.Label. Martin is stepping down as president and closing the current on the show, learn why.

