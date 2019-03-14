5 Things to do in Columbus March 14-17

× Expand Photo courtesy of JAG website

1.) Jazz Orchestra Presents Nothing But the Blues (March 14-17)

Southern Theatre

Thursday @ 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday @ 8 p.m. and Sunday

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra is joined by Chicago blues vocalist and harmonicist Omar Coleman and saxophonist Joel Frahm in the kick-off to CJO's March Madness. Coleman and Frahm are well known throughout the jazz and blues scenes.

2.) COSI After Dark: Mythic Creatures (March 14)

COSI

6-10 p.m.

To celebrate their newest exhibit, COSI After Dark is all about mythical creatures. Tonight is the perfect opportunity to learn about monsters (living, extinct and mythical) that all have a strong presence in history and culture throughout time.

3.) Weezer/Pixies Live (March 19)

Jerome Schottenstein Center

Doors @ 7 p.m.

In support of their newest album, The Black Album, Weezer is bringing Pixies out on the road for a can’t-miss show.

4.) CAPA presents the Mighty Morton Organ Concert & Singalong (March 17)

Ohio Theatre

3 p.m.

Celebrate the 91st birthday of the Ohio Theatre with a free concert and singalong showcasing Ohio’s original “Mighty Morton” theatre pipe organ. Clark Willson will replicate former resident organist Roger Garrett original singalong. Additionally, a concert from world-renowned organist Simon Gledhill featuring music from Broadway, Hollywood, and the Great American Songbook will proceed.

5.) Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Nordic Myths (March 15-16)

Ohio Theatre

For a full schedule of shows, click here

Musical director of CSO, Rossen Millanov leads the Columbus Symphony on a journey through Norse legends and mythology.

