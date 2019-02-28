5 Things to do in Columbus March 1-3

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

1.) Peg+ Cat- LIVE! (March 2)

Davidson Theatre

1 p.m.

Based off the Emmy-Winning PBS Kids show, “PEG+CAT” features some of the show’s most recognized songs, outrageous comedy and an appearance from Peg’s best pal Ramone. The live show follows Peg and Cat as they journey to mail important letters for Peg’s mom and encounter a large dog on their way.

2.) BalletMet presents Don Quixote (March 1-3)

Ohio Theatre

Showtimes vary, click here for a full schedule

Now is your chance to witness one of ballet’s most famous romantic comedies in BalletMet's newest performance. Don Quixote is based on Miguel de Cervantes’ novel and tells the story of one unpredictable and thoughtful man’s quest to find true love.

3.) Short North Gallery Hop (March 2)

N. High St. from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.

It’s that time of the month again! Gallery Hop is the perfect opportunity to explore all the galleries, restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer.

4.) 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Arts and Craft Festival (March 2)

Makoy Event Center

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This large annual show features artists and crafters selling a variety of original handmade crafts. The Spring Avant-Garde Arts and Craft Festival is partnered with the local non-profit, Hope Hollow and a portion of the proceeds will go to support the organization.

5.) Columbus Crew VS New York Red Bulls (March 2)

Mapfre Stadium

4:30 p.m.

The long wait is over, it is finally soccer season in Columbus. After a busy offseason, the Crew is set to open their 2019 season as they face off against the New York Red Bulls.

