5 Things to do in Columbus Jan. 3-6

1.) National TV taping for Songs at the Center (Jan. 6)

Lincoln Theatre

11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Hosted by singer-songwriter and Columbus native Eric Gnezda, "Songs at the Center" features a group of extremely talented musicians throughout the United States. The event is sponsored by The James and Ohio Arts Council and is free to attend and be a part of the studio audience.

2.) Short North Gallery Hop (Jan. 4)

Short North

It’s that time of month again! Gallery Hop is the perfect opportunity to explore all the galleries, restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer.

3.) Pop Culture Day (Jan. 5)

Ohio History Center

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Ohio has a vast connection throughout the world of popular culture. Whether it be Superman, Disney or even Star Wars, the Ohio History Center will have special activities and programs surrounding Ohio’s past and present ties to some of your favorite stars, characters and stories.

4.) That’s Where I Get It! (Jan. 2- 31)

Columbus Cultural Arts Center

Click here for event times

Kathy Rausch, a mandala painter and her son Eric, a ceramic artist, join forces to provide the newest exhibition at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center.

5.) Columbus Paper, Postcard and Book Show (Jan. 6)

Rhodes Center

9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Everything from vintage postcards, books, magazines and other paper collectibles will be on display at the Rhodes Center this weekend.

