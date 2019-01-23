5 Things to do in Columbus Jan. 24-27

× Expand Photo by Peggy Sirota

1.) Sebastian Maniscalco Stay Hungry Tour (Jan. 25)

Palace Theatre

7:00 and 9:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets

Billboard Magazine’s comedian of the year, Sebastian Maniscalco is riding a wave of success to start 2019. Already selling out multi-shows at Madison Square Garden last weekend, Maniscalco also released his acclaimed Netflix special, “Stay Hungry,” earlier this month. The comedian is quickly solidifying himself as one of the best acts in the comedy world.

2.) CityScene January/ February Launch Party (TONIGHT!)

Jeff Ruby Steakhouse

5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Help kick off the start of CityScene Media Group’s 20 year anniversary with the official launch of the January/February issue of CityScene Magazine, featuring a behind the scenes look at the Arnold Sports Classic with co-founder Jim Lorimer. Free drinks and appetizers will be provided from Jeff Ruby Steakhouse as well as a number of giveaways throughout the evening. Double your chances by bringing monetary donations or items like canvases, paintbrushes, picture frames and other art supplies to support Art Outside the Lines. FIRST 100 PEOPLE THROUGH THE DOOR RECEIVE TWO FREE TICKETS TO THE ARNOLD CLASSIC.

3.) Jazz @ The Mac: Tony Hagood presents The Music of Horace Silver (Jan. 25)

Bronwynn Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Tony Hagood and friends celebrate the music and life of Horace Silver. Though Silver might not be the most well-known jazz musician to the average fan, his music and legacy have spread wide and far. Silver’s compositions are catchy and resonate well with audiences and a lot are still widely popular jazz standards still played today.

4.) Mozart’s 24th Annual Open House and Birthday Celebration (Jan. 26)

Mozart’s

Noon- 8 p.m.

Started as a way to say “Thank You” to their customers every year, Mozart celebrates Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 263rd birthday with a day full of live music, delicious samples, a piano-shaped birthday cake and so much more.

5.) Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

Nationwide Arena

Click here for tickets and event times

Making its return to Columbus, Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal features synchronized freestyle and extreme skating along with circus disciplines like swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand.

More this Weekend