5 Things to do in Columbus Jan. 17-20

1.) F#(K Cancer: The Musical (Jan. 17- 26)

Shadowbox Live

Thursday - Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday @ 2 p.m.

Celebrate stories of triumph, the pain of loss and feelings of hope in the midst of a battle we all share against our greatest common enemy in one of Shadowbox Live’s most innovative shows to date.

2.) Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band (Jan. 19)

Nationwide Arena

8 p.m.

Bob Segar’s storied career spans over four decades and has been one of the most iconic sounds in the world of music. The GRAMMY- winning musician's massive catalog has a little something for new and longtime fans alike who have grown to fall in love with his signature heartland soul sound.

3.) Ohio RV and Boat Show (Through Jan. 20)

Ohio Expo Center

Click here for times

Now in its 39th year, the Ohio RV and Boat Show is set to take over three of the largest buildings at the State Fairgrounds for a weekend full of adventure and fun. You can find anything from boat and RV dealers, ATVs, motorcycles, camping gear and so much more. The show has contributed more than $200,000 to local charities through ticket sales throughout the years.

4.) Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn at the McCoy (Jan. 20)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

7 p.m.

The king and queen of the banjo are set to take the McCoy Center stage for an evening of music like no other. Béla Fleck is a 16-time Grammy Award winner and singer/songwriter Abigail Washburn has reinvented the clawhammer banjo with her Far East culture and sounds.

5.) CSO presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert (Jan. 19- 20)

Ohio Theatre

Click here for times

Enjoy a live score by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra as the third installment in the Harry Potter saga plays on a high-definition 40-foot screen above the stage.

