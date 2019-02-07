5 Things to do in Columbus Feb. 8-10

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Magazine

1.) CAPA presents Piff the Magic Dragon (Feb. 8)

Lincoln Theatre

8 p.m.

A favorite from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and the star of “Penn & Teller: Fool of Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon performs with his noble sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuhua™. Eclipsing more than 100 million online views, selling out shows across the United States and Canada and a residency at Las Vegas’ Flamingo Hotel and Casino are a few of the notable achievements of this lively duo.

2.) Columbus Winter Beer Fest (Feb. 8-9)

Columbus Convention Center

Times Vary by date, click here for schedule

The Columbus Winter Beer Fest is the perfect opportunity to experience some of the greatest beer down the street and around the country. With over 130+ breweries, live music and hundreds of craft beers, there will be no shortage of entertainment this weekend at the Convention Center.

3.) Opera Columbus and ProMusica present The Flood (Feb. 8-10)

Southern Theatre

For tickets, click here

Did you know about the dramatic flood that devastated the neighborhood of Franklinton in 1913? Composed by Korine Fujiwara with a libretto by Stephen Wadsworth, The Flood tells the story of human connection through loss and shared tragedy.

4.) Manivic’s Dance Company: Polynesian (Feb. 9)

Franklin Park Conservatory

11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Manivic's Dance Company will be performing traditional Polynesian dances.

Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany New Albany Walking Classic

5.) New Albany Walking Classic Registration (Through Feb. 15)

This year marks the 15th anniversary of one of the most anticipated events of the year. Registration for the New Albany Walking Classic has officially begun and now through Feb. 15, the price is the same as it was the very first year of its existence. Click here to take advantage of this amazing offer.

