5 Things to do in Columbus (Feb. 21- 24)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Celtic Nights

1.) Celtic Nights: Ocean Nights (Feb. 23)

Riffe Centre Theatre Complex

Click here for tickets

Oceans of Hope is all about capturing the essence of Irish history. Audiences will be taken on a journey through song, music and dance provided by Celtic Nights while learning the stories of those fighting for liberty and freedom.

2.) Popgun Live (Feb. 23)

Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza

9:30 p.m.

Covering a wide variety of music from Bowie to Steely Dan, Popgun is the Columbus “super-group” comprised of members of the Floorwalkers, HooDoo Soul Band and Huntertones.

3.) Shadowbox Live Presents Leather and Lace (Feb. 21 through May 19)

Shadowbox Live

Select Thursdays and Sundays

Shadowbox Live launches Leather and Lace celebrating the history of the hardest working and rocking women in the world of rock and roll.

4.) Columbus Children’s Choir Choral Festival (Feb. 23)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

Tickets $0-65

Now entering its seventh year, the Columbus Children Choir Choral Festival is a full day of workshops for middle school students interested in learning more about singing. The workshops are led by Laura Farnell and they will conclude with a concert showcasing the singers’ lessons.

5.) ProMusica Chamber Orchestra 40th Anniversary Soiree Benefit w/ Jon Batiste (Feb. 23)

Southern Theatre

Tickets: $45, click here to purchase

Critically acclaimed composer, multi-instrumentalist and leader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s band, Stay Human, Jon Batiste helps ProMusica celebrate 40 years. The party will begin with a party in the ballroom of The Westin Columbus leading into Batiste’s performance.

BONUS

6.) The Burt Reynolds Film Festival (Feb. 23)

Grandview Theatre & Drafhouse

Tickets $25

You read that right… Join The Parker Lee Foundation at the inaugural film festival featuring three of Burt Reynolds' most storied movies including Stroker Ace, Cannonball Run and Smokey and the Bandit.

More this Weekend