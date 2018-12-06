5 Things to do in Columbus Dec.6-9

× Expand Timothy Norris Hip Hop Nutcracker - Dolby Theatre - November 17, 2017 Hip Hop Nutcracker Live at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

1) CAPA Hip Hop Nutcracker (Dec. 8)

Palace Theatre

8:00 p.m.

Love the classic Nutcracker score by Tchaikovsky but ballet isn't your beat? Then mark your calendar for CAPA's Hip Hop Nutcracker. The story takes place on New Year's Eve where the mouse-ear gang, a merchant and a nightclub stuck in 1985 are introduced. You'll still get the same great music, but the added DJ gives a new vibe paired with some wild dance moves.

Watershed Distillery

(Dec. 8)

Watershed Distillery

12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Drink to the festive season at the first annual Watershed Distillery Nocinofest + Holiday Open House. An exclusive product will be introduced: The Barrel Aged Nocino. There will be a limited number of cases for purchase, so get to this event before it's sweet and nutty liquor is whisked away.

3) Dragon Lights Columbus (Through Jan. 19)

Ohio Expo Center

The Dragon Lights Columbus are back and brighter than ever! Enjoy a splendor of light sculptures, performances, delicious food and ancient Chinese cultural experiences at the Natural Resources Park in the Ohio Expo Center. Displays include happy panda bears, colorful peacocks, humungous dragons and more.

4) Harmony Project: The Concert for Us- Sing Out. March On. (Dec. 6)

Nationwide Arena

7:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Join an exciting evening featuring the 500-voice Spirit of Columbus choir, the Harmony Band and Orchestra, and singer/songwriter/actor Joshuah Brian Campbell in a concert dedicated to spreading the idea of using the voice to help others who may not have a voice. This passionate show is all about embracing and engaging people of different ages, races, cultures, opinions and socioeconomic status.

5) Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holiday (Dec. 8)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

This adventurous day features Santa Paws, an animal enrichment activity where specialty wrapped treats are given to animals to keep them in the holiday spirit. Plus, receive one free admission to Wildlights when you bring any approved enrichment gifts for the animals.

More this Weekend

Through Dec. 30: Mamma Mia! performed by the Short North Stage

Dec. 7: Join two of country’s most popular artists this weekend

Dec. 8: For King & Country is coming to town