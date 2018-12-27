5 Things to do in Columbus Dec. 27-31

1.) Hollywood Casino New Years Eve Celebration (December 31)

Hollywood Casino

9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m., $75

Voted CityScene’s Best of the ‘Bus’s “Best spot to spend New Year’s Eve,” Hollywood Casino is set to help you ring in the New Year in style. With a gourmet buffet and live music from The 17th Floor, Hollywood is the place to be this New Year’s Eve.

2.) Popgun Beatles (December 29)

Rumba Café

Doors at 9 p.m.

Made up of members of some of central Ohio’s most talented acts such as The Floorwalkers, Hoo Doo Soul Band and Birdshack, Popgun takes over the Rumba Café for a night dedicated to one of the most storied acts in music history, The Beatles.

3.) Holiday Hangover Presented by Quan Howell & All- Star Friends (Dec. 28)

Copious Columbus

Doors at 8 p.m., $15-20

Get a head start to welcoming 2019 with a can’t miss celebration at Copious Columbus with Columbus’s own Quan Howell. Howell is a powerhouse gospel vocalist who has worked with the likes of Kirk Franklin, Rod Stewart and Salt ‘n’ Pepa to name a few.

4.) Columbus Blue Jackets VS Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 28)

Nationwide Arena

7 p.m.

5.) Pizzuti Collection Family Day (December 30)

Pizzuti Collection

What’s better than a free day of art with the whole family around the holiday season? Join the Pizzuti Collection to explore three floors of some of the world’s best contemporary art exhibitions containing paintings, prints, photography and so much more.

