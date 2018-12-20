5 Things to do in Columbus Dec. 20-23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

1.) Shadowbox Live Presents: Holiday Lunchbox (December 21)

Shadowbox Live

1:00 p.m.

This is your last chance to catch Shadowbox’s matinee holiday performances. Spanning across 25 years of sketch comedies, Holiday Lunchbox, is the perfect mid-day break sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

2.) Urban Jazz Coalition Live @ Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza (December 22)

Natalies Coal Fired Pizza

The Urban Jazz Coalition provides a night of grooving bass lines with expertly crafted melodies with their unique blend of R&B and jazz. The group is quickly becoming one of the most in demand back up bands in the smooth jazz world.

3.) Mad Mad Men present Swingin’ Holiday Show (December 20)

Bronwynn Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Mark Frye and Tony Alfano make up the Mad Mad Men and they have brought holiday cheer to the McConnel Arts Center for six years running. The duo transports audiences to a simpler time. Their show features selections from the Great American song book on top of all your holiday favorites from Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and more.

4.) Holiday Choirs at the State House (December 20-21)

Ohio Statehouse

Noon

Groups from across Ohio gather to perform songs of the season throughout December. Join these free concerts in the Museum Gallery at the Ohio Statehouse.

5.) John Reep (December 20-22)

Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant

The season 5 winner of “Last Comic Standing” will take the Funny Bone for a 2 night residency this holiday weekend. Reep is best known for his roles in Harold and Kumar 2, HBO’s original series “East Bound and Down” and his Dodge Truck commercial appearances as the HEMI guy.

BONUS!

Gateway Film Center Holiday Fun (December 21-22)

Gateway Film Center

Times Vary, full schedule of events here

From Nina West's Christmas Pageant to special screenings of Gremlins and It's A Wonderful Life, Gateway Film Center is the place to be for the start of the holiday season.

More this Weekend

Dec. 23: Have A Joyful Christmas with Jim Brickman

Dec. 21-23: Fifth annual Westerville Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour

Through Jan. 1: Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights - how this light show is making a difference