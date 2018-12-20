5 Things to do in Columbus Dec. 20-23

Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live
1.) Shadowbox Live Presents: Holiday Lunchbox (December 21)
1:00 p.m.
This is your last chance to catch Shadowbox’s matinee holiday performances. Spanning across 25 years of sketch comedies, Holiday Lunchbox, is the perfect mid-day break sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
2.) Urban Jazz Coalition Live @ Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza (December 22)
The Urban Jazz Coalition provides a night of grooving bass lines with expertly crafted melodies with their unique blend of R&B and jazz. The group is quickly becoming one of the most in demand back up bands in the smooth jazz world.
3.) Mad Mad Men present Swingin’ Holiday Show (December 20)
7:30 p.m.
Mark Frye and Tony Alfano make up the Mad Mad Men and they have brought holiday cheer to the McConnel Arts Center for six years running. The duo transports audiences to a simpler time. Their show features selections from the Great American song book on top of all your holiday favorites from Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and more.
4.) Holiday Choirs at the State House (December 20-21)
Noon
Groups from across Ohio gather to perform songs of the season throughout December. Join these free concerts in the Museum Gallery at the Ohio Statehouse.
5.) John Reep (December 20-22)
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant
The season 5 winner of “Last Comic Standing” will take the Funny Bone for a 2 night residency this holiday weekend. Reep is best known for his roles in Harold and Kumar 2, HBO’s original series “East Bound and Down” and his Dodge Truck commercial appearances as the HEMI guy.
BONUS!
Gateway Film Center Holiday Fun (December 21-22)
Times Vary, full schedule of events here
From Nina West's Christmas Pageant to special screenings of Gremlins and It's A Wonderful Life, Gateway Film Center is the place to be for the start of the holiday season.
More this Weekend
Dec. 23: Have A Joyful Christmas with Jim Brickman
Dec. 21-23: Fifth annual Westerville Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour
Through Jan. 1: Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights - how this light show is making a difference