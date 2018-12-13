× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Dance Theatre

1.) Columbus Dance Theatre presents: Matchgirl (Dec. 14-15)

Otterbein University’s Fritsche Theatre

1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Watch the Columbus Dance Theatre perform Matchgirl, created by CDT Artistic Director Tim Veach, as it returns for its 19th year. The performance is based off of the poem The Little Match Girl, written by Hans Christian Anderson in 1845. The story and performance follow a young girl living in poverty, who tries selling matches on New Year’s Eve for money.

2.) CATCO and CATCO is Kids presents: Christmas Schooner (Dec. 13-16)

Shedd Theatre, CPAC

11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Christmas Schooner features the book by John Reeger and music by Julie Shannon. The storytelling theatre is a poetic and uplifting musical about the crew of a Great Lakes schooner as they risk everything to bring Christmas joy to Chicago in the late 19th century. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $20-$40, and can be bought here.

Photo by Kylie Wilkerson

3.) An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine (Dec. 15)

Southern Theatre

8 p.m.

Over the Rhine is a husband-and-wife team that is based in Cincinnati. The folk-pop duo that has been together for over two decades will be coming to Columbus as a trio to perform their many records of Christmas and holiday tunes.

4.) COSI After Dark: Ugly Sweater Party (Dec. 13)

COSI

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

If you are 21 and over, join COSI for their last After Dark night of 2018. Celebrate the holidays by throwing on an ugly sweater and spread holiday cheer with special events such as Snowballs and trebuchets and Let it Snow. Wristbands to an all you can eat buffet from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. will also be offered. Tickets and wristbands are on sale here.

5.) 2018 Columbus Winter Avant Garde Arts and Craft Show (Dec. 16)

Makoy Event Center

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Take care of some of your holiday shopping at the Columbus Winter Avant Garde Arts and Craft Show. The show features artists that are selling their handmade items, as well as a provided concessions stand. Children 12 years and under get in free, while admission to the public is $3. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to local non-profit charity, Hope Hollow.

Bonus!

Pickerington Lakeview Junior High presents: Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Dec. 14-15)

Pickerington High School North

7 p.m.

Experience this humorous Christmas classic as the performance follows a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant. The reason being that they are faced with casting the most inventively rotten kids in history: the Herdman kids. Watch the uproar and fun as the Herdman kids collide with the Christmas story head on. Tickets on sale here.