5 Things to do in Columbus April 5-7

1.) Rhett and Link: Live in Concert (April 6)

Palace Theatre

8 p.m.

Known for their family-friendly Good Mythical Morning weekly YouTube show, Rhett and Link are back on tour with an all-new show featuring music, jokes and all-around fun. VIP tickets are sold out and according to CAPA only single seats are left (unless you have “other methods” of getting tickets).

2.) A Song for Bowie (April 6)

Rumba Café

Doors at 8 p.m.

The 4th annual tribute by Hebdo & Popgun returns to Columbus for one night only. The evening will celebrate the life and legacy of David Bowie with more than 30 Bowie songs. To pay even more homage, guests are encouraged to dress up in honor of the late icon – so stock-up on hair gel and face make-up.

3.) Monster Jam Triple Threat Series (April 6-7)

Schottenstein Center

Various times

Called an “unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport,” Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is back for the first time since 2016 and is bringing all new excitement. Go nuts as eight athletes battle for the ultimate championship during six high-energy events.

4.) Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets (April 7)

Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m.

A new band created in 2018 by Pink Floyd founding member drummer Nick Mason, this psychedelic rock band performs early music by the legendary Pink Floyd. Don’t be confused though, Saucerful Of Secrets is not a tribute band, rather a group that “captures the spirit” of the era. Hurry, tickets are going fast.

CCAD

5.) 2019 CCAD MFA & MDes Thesis Exhibition (Opening April 5)

Beeler Gallery and Auditorium

Opening reception 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy an opening reception for the latest Columbus College of Art & Design exhibit, which features work by alum from the Master of Fine Arts program and by students from the new Master of Design program. The exhibit runs until April 28 and can be viewed at various times throughout the week.

