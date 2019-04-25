5 Things to do in Columbus April 26-28

× Expand Photo by Ryan Russel

1.) Patton Oswalt (April 28)

Ohio Theatre

7 pm.

Coming off the release of his Netflix special, “Annihilation”, Patton Oswalt brings his standup comedy to Columbus for a night of laughs. Oswalt is well known for his roles in countless comedy driven films and TV including The King of Queens, Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and so much more.

2.) Central Ohio Symphony Presents Local Focus (April 27)

70 S. Sandusky St.

Show starts at 7:30

Presented by PNC Arts Alive and featuring a number of artists all with ties to Delaware. Pianist Jacob Miller will debut his performance of Gershwin’s Concerto in F alongside his hometown orchestra as well as other musical performances from local musicians. A film by Frank Ruggles, who was the photographer for the national parks will also show in celebration of Central Ohio Symphony’s 40th anniversary.

3.) CSO presents An Evening with Jason Alexander (April 27)

Ohio Theatre

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Before becoming a household name from his portrayal of George Costanza on “Seinfield”, Jason Alexander was once a Tony award-winning Broadway song-and-dance- man. For one night only, Alexander will perform a hilarious re-telling of his journey to the Broadway stage alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

4.) Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE presents King for a Day (April 28)

Palace Theatre

4 p.m.

Based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, King for a Day brings all of your favorite characters to life on stage for a magical filled performance and plenty of surprises along the way. Enjoy new songs all while learning valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

5.) Last day of CML Watercolor Exhibit (April 26)

Columbus Metropolitan Library

It is the last weekend to check out the new collection of watercolor paintings by 20 artists from the John Behling Watercolor Society. Don’t miss out!

More this weekend