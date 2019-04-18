5 Things to do in Columbus April 18-21

× Expand Photo by Harper Smith

1.) Boney James (April 18)

Southern Theatre

Doors 7:30 p.m.

One of Billboard’s top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade in 2009, the Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling R&B/jazz saxophonist Boney James returns to the Southern Theatre in support of his 2017 release “Honestly.” James has released 16 albums and got his start as an apprentice/sideman to major artists like Morris Day and the Isley Brothers.

2.) Blockfort Exhibition: Of Giants and Men (Through April 28)

Blockfort

Check site for times

This four-person indoor mural exhibition features four nationally known artists all who gained recognition as large scale painters. There will be smaller works on display as well.

3.) Son of Gladys Tribute to Prince (April 19)

Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music

9:30- 11:30 p.m.

Join Son of Gladys for a night honoring the late legend, the Purple One, Prince, with a set spanning his wide and funky catalog. Son Gladys is full of veteran musicians who have presented tributes to Prince, Elvis and most recently Tom Petty for over 15 years… Their Prince tribute is one not to miss!

4.) New Albany High School Theatre Presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (April 18-28)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

For showtimes, click here

Follow the story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old boy with autism who investigates the death of neighbor’s dead dog. Through his work, Boone discovers truths about himself and his family that will completely upturn his world.

5.) Westerville Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk (April 20)

Westerville Sports Complex

8 a.m., register here

Sponsored by the Westerville Parks Foundation, the Bunny Hop 5K is back! Celebrating its eighth year, this family friendly event is for runners and walkers of all ages. All participants receive a medal, t-shirt, a chocolate treat and more.

