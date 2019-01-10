5 Things to do in Columbus Jan. 10-13

× Expand Photo credit Buzz Crisafulli Summit J. Starr sings lead vocals as part of Shadowbox Live’s newest sketch comedy show “Crazy Sexy Cool: The Greatest Hits of 2018.”

1.) Shadowbox Live Presents Crazy Sexy Cool (Through March 23)

Shadowbox Live

Select Fridays @ 7:30 p.m. and Select Saturdays @ 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Crazy Sexy Cool kicks off Shadowbox Live’s 2019 season and it wastes no time in providing a powerhouse performance. Resurrecting some of 2018’s best sketches and songs, Crazy Sexy Cool is the perfect opportunity to see all that Shadowbox Live brings to the stage each and every year.

2.) COSI After Dark: Wizard School (Jan. 10)

COSI

6- 9 p.m.

Now is the perfect time to change up your current path in school or career and enroll in COSI After Dark’s wizarding school. Learn all about how to take care of magical creatures, defense against the dark arts, use the Marauder’s Map to find Gadgets Café’s secret menu and so much more in this month’s After Dark event.

3.) 140 Years of Creative Excellence @ Columbus College of Art and Design (Through Jan. 25)

Columbus College of Art and Design



140 years ago, Columbus College of Art and Design opened its doors to students in Columbus. This month will honor and celebrate the wide array of creativity brought about the past 140 years from CCAD’s most gifted students.

4.) Music on the Move - Columbus Metropolitan Library Series (Jan. 12)

Columbus Metropolitan Library- Whetstone Branch

2- 3p.m.

Presented by ProMusica, join the brass quintet at your local library for an afternoon full of music from all around the world. This free event is open to all ages and has something to offer for the whole family.

5.) Think Outside the Brick (Through Feb. 22)

Columbus Museum of Art



An annual tradition at the Columbus Museum of Art explores the creative side of LEGO bricks. The exhibit will highlight collaborative projects from Ohio LEGO User’s Group; including familiar Columbus landscapes.

Bonus!

6.) Charly Bliss live @ The Basement (Jan. 13)

The Basement

Doors open at 6 p.m.

The New York based indie power pop outfit will take The Basement stage in the midst of their January tour. Led by the fiery vocals of singer Eva Hendricks, Charly Bliss is reminiscent of the grunge pop of the 90s. The band is currently working on the follow up to their critically acclaimed debut album, "Guppy."

