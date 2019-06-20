20th annual Easton Art Affair (wishing for sunshine!)

× Expand Steve Brady

Looking for a beautiful view after a week of rain and dreary skies? Easton’s got you covered. Head to the shopping center June 21-23 for its 20th annual Art Affair, where you can view incredible paintings, photos, sculptures and more.

This free event promises fun for people of all ages, presenting the work of nearly 100 local and regional artists for visitors to enjoy. Day one runs 4-9 p.m., starting late enough for the office working art-lover to check it out. Day two is an all-day affair with the art show going from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., while day three runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

As you walk through the busy streets of Easton this weekend, you can take a step into the minds of the event’s artists. Take in the booths filled with intricate wooden, ceramic and even wearable pieces. Bask in the beauty of the stands packed with impressive photographs and stunning paintings. Enjoy the shine of the tables dressed with colorful glass work and sparkling jewelry. And when you’re at it, take a moment to talk to the artist behind the pieces, too.

Easton Turns 20

Easton’s 20th birthday is this year, and they want to celebrate it with you! Cementing its two-decade-long stint as one of Ohio’s best shopping centers, Easton has plenty of events coming up that you and your family can enjoy.

Movies by Moonlight

All summer long, head to Easton’s Movies by Moonlight starting at dusk on Tuesdays and running June to August. Catch some of your favorite flicks. For more info, click here.

Volunteer Fair and Easton’s 20th Birthday Party

Check out its volunteer fair June 30 from 1-4 p.m. to see how you can help out the community and connect with some of its Change for Charity partners. Stick around to celebrate its 20th anniversary with cupcakes and a toast to 20 more.

Easton Celebrates 20 Years Concert

Shifting its birthday celebration into high gear, the shopping center presents its Easton Celebrates 20 Years concert July 20 from 5-9 p.m. Jam out to some quality music and a throwback to the 90s tunes while you celebrate Easton’s 20th.

For more Easton Town Center events, click here.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.