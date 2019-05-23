2019 Memorial Tournament is teeing up!

× Expand Photo by Ryan Young The Memorial Tournament The Memorial Tournament

The 44th Memorial Tournament is Columbus’ biggest golfing event at Muirfield Village Golf Club and it’s kicking off this holiday weekend on Monday, May 27.

The tournament is a week-long event that includes practice rounds, Family Golf Night, a salute to military and veterans, golf clinics and of course, the four rounds of the tournament. The Golf Shop at Bridge Park will also be open through tournament week and feature Memorial Tournament gear for the super fans.

Founded and hosted by retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus, the tournament keeps three goals in mind: to honor the memory of individuals living and deceased who have distinguished themselves in the game of golf; to showcase the world's best golfers competing on one of the most challenging venues in the world for the enjoyment of spectators; and to benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital and numerous other local organizations.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

The Memorial Tournament started in 1976 after Nicklaus purchased land in Dublin with dreams of building a course and creating a tournament. The tournament frequently includes some of golf’s major players – five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods may make an appearance. The tournament also honors past golfers for their achievements and contributions in golf.

Tickets and Passes

Weekly Tickets to the Memorial Tournament start at $185 and go up to $290. Junior tickets are free with a ticketed adult. Practice round tickets are available for $35. Military, Veterans and First Responders and their families can receive up to four complimentary tickets on May 29.

More information can be found at www.thememorialtournament.com or by calling 877-682-2343. For a more exclusive look at the tournament, the Nicklaus Club and the 18 Green Box seating will be available, with the latter boasting seating with the best view on the finishing hole. Information can be found at www.mthospitality.com.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer.