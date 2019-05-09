2019 CCAD Fashion Show set for May 10

The Columbus College of Art & Design Fashion Show is back and set for May 10 at 7 p.m.

Experience innovative talent and new, exciting designers from some of the most talented senior students in the CCAD fashion design program. Expected to be the fashion event of the season in Columbus, the show is returning to the newly renovated CCAD campus for an evening of fashionable fun.

The event allows young designers to show off their talents and best work, which are known for creative designs and out-of-the-box pieces. From costumes to ready-to-wear, the collections are diverse but do seem to share a common theme -- sustainability.

For a peek at some the 2019 CCAD Fashion Show designers, click here!

Not only is the night an opportunity for the students to brand their designs, but it's also one of the biggest fashion fundraisers of the year. All proceeds from the evening benefit the CCAD scholarship fund, which offers academic and merit awards.

General admission tickets are $125 and can be purchased online. VIP tickets are $325 and include designated runway show seating, VIP reception and lounges, after-party admission, complimentary food and drinks and a swag bag full of goodies.

Get your tickets today! This is one event, ironically enough, you won't want to be fashionably late to.

Current Events

Student Exhibition at the Beaton Gallery

Kimber Ludovico's Womb (There it is)

Works by Kimber Ludovico, this fine arts exhibition explores female nature.

May 5 - 11, various times

Click here for more information.

Chroma at Beeler Gallery

Showcasing some of the best work by students across all majors, the Chroma 2019 work runs until July 20.

Various times

For more information about the exhibit, click here.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.