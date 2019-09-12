15th annual New Albany Walking Classic is HERE!

Time to lace up your shoes and make your way to the 15th annual New Albany Walking Classic this Sunday, Sept. 15. The race begins at 8 a.m. sharp.

The NAWC 10K course will allow participants to walk through the scenic New Albany community while staying active. The course will start and end at the corner of Market Street and Market Square. Sign-ups are closed, but don’t worry! There are fun food booths and you can cheer on your friends and family.

Click here to read the 2019 New Albany Walking Classic Special Section!

Awards will be given to the top three men and women overall finishers, along with the top three finishers for eight different age categories if you registered as a competitor. The event is a walking-only race; therefore, runners will be disqualified no matter how long the running took place.

Partnered with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the NAWC benefits Healthy New Albany, a charitable organization dedicated to serving the health needs of others.

While online registration has closed for the event, you may still register in-person during packet pick-up hours if openings remain. Packet pick-up dates and times are Friday, Sept. 13 from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9a.m.-3p.m. The event is rain or shine, but may get canceled if severe weather occurs.

For more information including a course map, packet pick-up hours and parking visit www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.